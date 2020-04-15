Warming begins after one more chilly night

Warming begins Thursday afternoon, and that warming will guide us to our next rain maker this weekend.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Patchy frost is possible in the predawn hours of Thursday, especially north of I-20. This evening will cool into the upper 40s through 10 PM. Continued cooling overnight will take us to the mid-to-upper 30s by sunrise Thursday. Thursday will be mainly sunny. Temperatures will warm to the lower 60s by noon. The high temperature in the afternoon will be near 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A spotty shower or two are possible late Friday or Friday evening. Most of Saturday will be dry, but clouds will build. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are growing increasingly likely on Sunday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY

We're starting to see signs pointing toward some potential for a few severe thunderstorms. While it doesn't appear to be of the same magnitude as last weekend's tornado outbreak, we will be monitoring further developments and will let you know of any changes. With more data and measurements of the atmosphere, we will be able to fine tune this forecast over time. Be sure to stay updated between now and then.