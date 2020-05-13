Water line break impacts thousands in Meridian

Around 2 pm, water began to be restored in Meridian after thousands of residents were affected by a main water line break.

Mayor Percy Bland said city employees decided to temporarily seal the water line and hire a contractor to install valves on each side of the leak to isolate it and fix the problem.

What started as low water pressure turned into no water at all for residents across the Queen City, including Martha Beard who said she was without water Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon.

“It was just a little bitty ole stream and last night around about seven, it was gone,” said Beard.

Beard said she had to buy cases of water to maintain until the water pressure was restored. She’s just one of thousands who were affected after a bulldozer hit one of the 20-inch main water lines that services most of the southwest side of town.

Mayor Percy Bland said Public Works employees worked throughout the night to fix the problem and ran into a few problems that delayed the process.

“You get down to getting almost complete and things unforeseen happen, it took a long time to get this water out of the way so they can actually get to the root of the issue,” said Bland.

Bland said the city has lost at least 10 million gallons of water since Tuesday afternoon and both of the city’s hospitals were impacted by the water shortage.

“We’re going to learn from this and move forward, it was unforeseen,” said Bland. “It wasn’t something that we’ve caused with the city it’s just something we’re dealing with fixing.”

Mayor Bland said water pressure won't be affected once contractors begin working on the permanent fix.

City leaders said residents should boil water being used for consumption. That boil water notice will be in place at least until the end of the week.