Watson updates absentee ballot count in Mississippi

More than 15,000 voters have requested an absentee ballot for Mar. 10, 2020, primary elections, according to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson. Circuit clerk had received back only 10,503 as of Tuesday, Mar. 3.

During the 2016 Primary Presidential Elections, 20,842 voters requested an absentee ballot. Circuit clerks offices received more than 18,467 absentee ballots by the end of the election.

Circuit clerks will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 7, to allow voters to cast an absentee ballot in-person. Mailed absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 9.

Polls are open Tuesday, Mar. 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.