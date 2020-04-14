We are dry through Thursday

Happy Tuesday! We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper-60s, which will be around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies as temperatures fall into the upper-30s by sunrise on Wednesday. We'll have another dry day on our Wednesday, but highs will only climb into the mid-60s despite mostly sunny skies.

Thursday morning will be another chilly one as temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine on our Thursday as temperatures return to the 70s in the afternoon. Isolated showers will become possible on Friday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s after starting the day in the upper-40s.

Rain chances will increase heading into Saturday and Sunday as a storm system pushes through our area. Some of the models are showing a little more in the way of instability, particularly late-Saturday into Sunday, and this could mean isolated severe storms during that time frame. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact threat; if any, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. We'll see isolated showers on Monday as highs climb into the low-70s.