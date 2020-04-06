We are warm to start the new week

Happy Monday! We'll see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with a chance of stray showers developing in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the low-80s. Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning. Isolated showers will be possible overnight, but rain chances will increase around sunrise.

We'll see periods of rain and storms on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail as the two threats. Tornadoes are unlikely and thus not a cause for concern. Partly cloudy skies will be with us on our Wednesday as highs climb into the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry.

Highs will be around 80 degrees on Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and storms. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper-60s on Friday after starting the day in the upper-40s. We'll see upper-40s for lows on Saturday with highs returning to the low-70s. After some small rain chances Friday and Saturday, rain chances will once again ramp up heading into Sunday as highs stay in the low-70s.