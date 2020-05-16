We have a rain maker moving in tomorrow morning, and sticking around until Monday.

We have had a very warm and windy day today but later tonight and tomorrow we will start to see some rain coming onto the radar. Using the EMEPA live radar we can already see some isolated showers that could move into our area.So if you have dinner plans tonight we will be seeing the lower 80's by 6 PM, and staying consistent by 7 PM, but that chance of rain does goes up to 20%. By 8 PM we start to see the upper 70's and that 20% chance of rain is sticking around​.

So by midnight tonight we can start to see the rain developing to the west of us. From midnight to 6 AM we can see that our cloud cover is becoming more dense and from 6 to 10 AM the rain starts to move into our area. These showers seem to be scattered with pretty light rain, but from 10 AM to 1 PM the rain becomes more widespread. And then from 1 to 4 PM we see the rain becoming a bit more moderate. And then between 4 and 7 PM we can see the rain moving Northeast but still leaving a trail of moderate rain among most of the area. From 7 to 10 PM the rain starts to become less widespread and will start to move out of our area leaving us with a splash and dash shower or two. Tomorrow morning at 7 AM we will be in the lower 70's and that rain will start to move between 7 AM and 10 AM. By noon we will be in the upper 70's and continuing to see rain. And then by 4 PM we will still be seeing moderate showers and we will be in the upper 70's.

Today, we did reach about 85 degrees which is very close to our normal temperature for this time of year and we are finally starting t see that May weather.On the east coast we have seen developments in the tropical depression that is making its way towards North Carolina. North Carolina has recently put out a tropical storm watch because this system has become more organized and could cause minor damage to the coast.

Tracking the tropical storm we can see it advancing toward North Carolina by 1 Pm on Sunday. By Monday at 1 AM we will start to speed up to 45 MPH and continue to speed up to 50 MPH by 1 PM.At 1 AM on Tuesday morning this system starts to veer off into the Atlantic and speed up. In our neck of the woods we will see that rain move in on Sunday and Monday. These will start to clear out by Tuesday, because we do still have a chance of rain on Monday at 30%. After the rain moves through our temperatures will be dropping into the mid 70's and getting up to the lower 80's again by Thursday again. By the weekend we will be in the upper 80's and overnight we will be ranging from the mid 60's, getting down into the lower 50's, and coming back up to the upper 60's again. ​

