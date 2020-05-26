Showers and storms will be more numerous on Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Rain chances will be increasing for our day today; in fact, the majority of us will see rain at least at some point throughout the day. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon hours, but some morning showers can't be ruled out. Thanks to the increased rain chances and cloud cover, high temperatures will be kept down into the low-80s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible overnight despite the loss of daytime heating. Morning lows by Wednesday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Wednesday will be a pretty similar to Tuesday's forecast: periods of rain and storms, but highs will be a tad bit warmer on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday, but rainfall coverage should be noticeably less than compared to today and Wednesday. With those decreasing rain chances will come increasing highs temperatures. Highs will be in the upper-80s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the upper-80s. We'll see a cold front move through on Saturday, and this will lead to cooler and more comfortable temperatures by Sunday. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Morning lows on Monday will be in the low-60s, with afternoon highs in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.