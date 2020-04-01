Seasonal temperatures in store for the next couple of days

Happy Wednesday! We are off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s across the area. We'll see mostly sunny skies on our Wednesday with highs in the low-70s. Temperatures will once again drop into the 40s by Thursday morning, but it will be a tad bit warmer than this morning. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

A stray shower or two will be possible on Friday, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will climb into the upper-70s after starting the day around 50 degrees. We'll see a chance of isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s, respectively.

Rain chances will increase heading into Monday as a disturbance moves on through. Thunderstorms will be possible with this activity, but it is still too early to tell if there will be any severe weather threat. Highs on Monday will be in the upper-70s after starting the day in the low-60s. Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday as highs return to the low-80s.