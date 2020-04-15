Wednesday will be the coolest day this week

Happy Wednesday! Today will be the coolest day of the next seven as we are starting the day with temperatures right on either side of the 40 degree mark. Highs on our Wednesday will only be in the low-60s. We'll start the day with mainly sunny skies, but some clouds will build on in this afternoon in spots, particularly south of I-20/59. We'll see mostly clear skies tonight with morning lows back down into the low-40s.

Highs on Thursday will return to the low-70s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see a chance of isolated showers come Friday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry with lows in the upper-40s and highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances will increase somewhat heading into Saturday, but an all-day wash-out is not expected.

The best chance of rain over the next seven days will be on Sunday as storm system pushes across our area. This system could bring some heavy rain to our area, especially Sunday night and into early-Monday. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact severe weather threat; if any, with this system, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. We'll see that chance of rain continue into Monday, but any rain will likely fall during the morning hours. We'll see a chance of stray showers on Tuesday with highs back up to 80 degrees.