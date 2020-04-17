Warmer temperatures return, another round of severe weather Sunday

Happy Friday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with high temperatures in the upper-70s, which will be slightly above average for this time of year. We'll see a chance of scattered showers tonight with Saturday morning lows in the upper-50s. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Severe weather is not expected on Saturday, but severe weather is looking increasingly likely for Sunday.

A strong storm system will push across our area on Sunday bringing with it heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds up to 70 mph will be the primary threat with any severe storm, the next highest threat will be large hail up to golf ball-size. Tornadoes will be possible, but the threat for tornadoes is not as high as it was on Easter. It will still be important to stay weather aware Sunday afternoon and evening.

We'll see a chance of a leftover shower or two Monday morning, otherwise we will be dry with highs in the mid-70s and low-80s on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Storm chances will return Wednesday and Thursday as another disturbance impacts our area. We'll have to be watching this storm system closely too for the possibility of severe storms, but it is still too early to pinpoint and exact severe weather threat, if any.