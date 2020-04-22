Severe storms possible tonight and into Thursday

Happy Wednesday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with a chance of a shower from time to time. Highs will be around 80 degrees. A storm system is expected to move through late tonight and into our day on Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible between 9 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Thursday. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storms that become severe. Large hail and a brief tornado also cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware during this time frame.

Rain and storms will start coming to an end by Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low-80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid-80s, making it the warmest day over the next seven. Showers and perhaps a storm or two will be possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning as a weak disturbance moves through. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a storm or two could contain small hail north of I-20.

We'll dry things out Saturday afternoon and we look to remain dry through at least Tuesday. Sunday will be on the cooler side with morning lows in the upper-40s and afternoon highs in the low-70s. We'll start warming things up heading into next week, with highs in the mid-70s on Monday and then the low-80s on Tuesday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and then mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.