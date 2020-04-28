An isolated storm can bring 60 mph wind gusts Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with a chance of isolated showers, including during the early morning hours. Most of us will remain dry during the daylight hours today as highs climb into the upper-70s and low-80s in the afternoon. The first half of the evening should remain mostly dry, but rain chances will start increasing after midnight as a cold front approaches our area.

A line of rain and storms will be accompanying the cold front, bringing with it a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm. 60 mph wind gusts will be the primary threat, followed by large hail up to an inch in diameter. The tornado threat is not zero, but a tornado is unlikely. The main time frame for storms will be between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

We'll start to dry things out during the back-half of our Wednesday as the severe weather threat comes to an end by the afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will be in the upper-40s to low-50s. Highs will return to the low-80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather will continue into our weekend, with lots of sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s, and highs on Sunday will be in the upper-80s. We may even hit 90 degrees in a few spots south of I-20 by Sunday. A weak disturbance looks to pass through our area on Monday, bringing with it a chance of a stray shower or two.