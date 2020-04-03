Temperatures warm into the weekend

Happy Friday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper-70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day, but most of us will remain dry. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the mid-50s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature isolated shower chances with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s, respectively. Rain chances will increase heading into Monday as temperatures continue to climb. Monday morning lows will be in the low-60s and Monday highs will be in the low-80s.

Scattered storm chances will continue into our Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as highs climb into the mid-80s by Wednesday. At this point, severe weather is not expected during this time frame, but continue to check back for updates as things can rapidly change during this time of year.