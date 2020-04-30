Dry conditions and warming temperatures over the next several days

Happy Thursday! We look to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time on our Thursday. Temperatures will only climb into the low-70s this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees or so below average for this time of year. We'll see clear skies and light winds tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-40s by Friday morning. Friday will again be another sunny day, and this time temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low-80s.

The weekend will be dry, with mostly sunny skies in store for Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid-50s, and morning lows by Sunday will be just shy of 60 degrees. A warming trend will also be noted with the expected high temperatures this weekend: mid-80s for Saturday and then the upper-80s for Sunday.

Some of us will be flirting with the 90 degree mark on both Monday and Tuesday despite a slight increase in cloud cover. Morning lows will be in the 60s on each of those days, so there will even be very warm starts. Our next rainmaker looks to move in by Wednesday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact severe weather threat, if any, for our Wednesday.