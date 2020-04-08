Weather Apr 8

Happy Wednesday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-80s to near 90 degrees. Thanks to daytime heating, thunderstorms may start developing between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A few storms may become severe during this time frame, with that threat lasting through about midnight. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. With that said, it's important to stay weather aware between the hours of 3 p.m. and midnight on our Wednesday.