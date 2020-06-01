Another dry day Monday, rain chances return tomorrow

Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the 60s as you head out the door on our Monday morning. We'll see partly cloudy skies for our Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper-80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase a bit overnight as temperatures drop off into the upper-60s by Tuesday morning. Isolated shower and storm chances will return by Tuesday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry with highs around 90 degrees.

Rain chances will increase heading into Wednesday as highs cool back off into the mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies will be in store for our Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into Friday as highs return to the 90 degree mark. Saturday and Sunday will both feature scattered showers and storms with highs in the low-90s and morning lows in the low-70s.

Today is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and we are closely watching a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development. There is a 70% chance of development into a tropical depression according to the National Hurricane Center. There are many questions and uncertainties regarding overall development and it is way too early to pinpoint an exact threat; if any, to our area. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!