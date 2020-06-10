Wednesday will be our last day with rain for a while

Happy Wednesday! We are tracking a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms moving through Mississippi this morning. Nothing is severe with this activity, and the line will continue to weaken as it approaches East Mississippi later this morning. There are a few showers developing out ahead of the line as well, so expect a wet morning commute. The line of showers is associated with a rare June cold front that will be moving from west to east across our area on our Wednesday. Drier, less humid air is behind the frontal passage, so dew points will be decreasing from west to east throughout the day today along with the rain chances.

Dew points out ahead of the line will be quite high, so places in West Alabama could see heat index values in the low-100s as the cold front won't move through here until later in the day. High temperatures area-wide will be around 90 degrees. We will all be dry by tonight, with Thursday morning lows in the low-60s. Thursday will begin a stretch of dry and comfortable weather for mid-June standards. We'll see lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s on both days. Morning lows will be in the upper-50s to low-60s by Friday morning.

Highs will return to the upper-80s to near 90 by Saturday and Sunday as mostly sunny skies continue across our area. Despite the warmer temperatures, the humidity factor will still remain low this weekend. The humidity factor will start to increase as we head into the start of the next work week. Highs will also return to the low-90s for much of our area. We still look to remain dry on both Monday and Tuesday, with morning lows in the mid-60s.