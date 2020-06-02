Storm chances return this afternoon

Happy Tuesday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with highs in the upper-80s to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms look to develop during the afternoon hours, but not everyone is going to see that rainfall. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight and stray showers will be possible. Morning lows by Wednesday will be around 70 degrees. Wednesday will feature scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s.

Scattered storm chances will continue into our Thursday as high temperatures rebound back into the upper-80s to near 90. 90s for highs will likely be reached for most of our by Friday. We'll see partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the low-90s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will once again be in the low-90s.

Rain chances will increase a bit heading into Monday as high temperatures drop back off into the upper-80s. By this point, our weather will be greatly affected by how Tropical Depression Three develops and moves. There are still large model differences in place that make the exact path highly uncertain at this time. We know it will at least go into the central Gulf of Mexico and towards our area; however. models are indicating a westward shift before making it to land. Just how far west it goes will determine our impacts. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!