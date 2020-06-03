Storm chances increase on our Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! We'll see a better chance of rain and storms on our Wednesday than compared to yesterday. It still won't be raining all day long, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned. Highs today will be in the upper-80s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with stray showers possible. Morning lows by Thursday will be in the upper-60s.

Thursday will feature another chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper-80s. High temperatures will return to the low-90s for most of us on Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon, but a wash-out is not expected. The forecast for Sunday through Tuesday hinges on the exact path Tropical Storm Cristobal takes.

Expect increasing rain and storm chances by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week no matter where Cristobal ends up. The wind may also pick up as well. Right now, Cristobal is expected to be a strong tropical storm when it makes landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline. A track on the western side of LA will mean less impacts for our area, and a track on the eastern side of LA will mean greater impacts for our area. Stay up to date with the latest forecast because this is a rapidly changing situation.