More storms expected on our Thursday

Happy Thursday! We'll see another chance of scattered showers and storms for our Thursday, so be sure to keep that rain gear handy. Highs today will be in the upper-80s. Showers and storms will begin to taper off after sunset, and we'll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight with Friday morning lows around 70 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease a little bit heading into Friday and Saturday, but showers and storms will still be possible each afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Friday and then the low-90s on Saturday. Rain chances will increase once again on Sunday as we begin to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal is likely to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline by late Sunday/early Monday as a strong tropical storm. The effects that we will likely see from this storm is increasing rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. The rain could get heavy at times and it could lead to localized flash flooding, but widespread and significant flooding is not expected. I can't foresee winds gusting any higher than 30 mph during the Sunday-Tuesday time frame, although it will be breezy here nonetheless. There could also be a small tornado threat as well, although it is unclear at this time if that threat will make it this far north. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!