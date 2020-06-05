Temperatures warm into the low-90s Friday

Happy Friday! We look to see a chance of scattered showers and storms on our Friday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the low-90s, with heat index values in the mid-to-upper-90s. We'll see a chance of lingering showers through the overnight time frame, mainly before midnight. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low-90s. We'll see another chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase by Sunday as we begin to feel the effects of what would likely be Tropical Storm Cristobal. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially by late-Sunday/early-Monday.

Localized flash flooding will be a threat Sunday through Tuesday, but widespread and significant impacts are not expected at this time. It will be breezy during this time frame, but I do not foresee any wind gusts higher than 30 mph. There could also be a small tornado threat, especially on Monday, but it is still too early to pinpoint an exact threat with that. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Wednesday, even after Cristobal departs our area. Highs will return to the upper-80s by Wednesday. We'll start to dry things out by Thursday, but isolated showers and storms still cannot be ruled out that day.