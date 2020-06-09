Humid with rain and storms for our Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! We'll see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on our Tuesday as a tropical air mass remains over our area. Cristobal is long gone, but with plenty of tropical moisture in place, it will be quite humid today. Highs are expected to climb to around 90 degrees, but factor in the humidity and it will feel like it's in the upper-90s this afternoon. It will be breezy today with sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers and storms overnight, with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-70s. Scattered shower and storms chances will continue into our Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours as a cold front moves on through. The frontal passage will bring cooler and drier air to our area starting Thursday. Thursday morning lows will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

We'll see abundant sunshine heading into the weekend as highs return to the upper-80s to low-90s. Morning lows Thursday through Monday will be in the low-to-mid-60s. We look to see mostly sunny skies each weekend day, with that sunshine continuing as we start the next work week.