A warm and wet week ahead

Happy Tuesday! We'll see periods of showers on our Tuesday, so make sure to bring the rain gear as you head out and about. It won't be raining all day long, but there will certainly be some showers around throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low-70s this afternoon. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of stray showers. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quite warm with highs expected to climb into the mid-to-upper-70s both days. There will be a chance of scattered showers on both days, but most of each day will be dry. Rain chances will increase a little bit heading into our Friday as highs drop back down into the low-70s.

There will be a chance of stray showers on Saturday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday and Monday will both feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs on both those days will be in the mid-to-upper-70s. Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will be around an inch at most. Severe weather is not expected on any day over the next seven at this time.