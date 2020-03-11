Isolated strong storm possible this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! It's a mild and muggy start to our Wednesday. There is some patchy fog out there, so be sure to leave a little bit of extra time to get to your destination this morning. Any fog should lift between 9 and 10 a.m. Temperatures will climb into the upper-70s today, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and early evening. A line of strong storms will be moving through northern portions of the twin states this afternoon. This line will likely weaken before making it to our neck of the woods. If it doesn't, an isolated storms may cause damaging winds and/or large hail. A tornado is not expected.

We'll dry out for the most part overnight as temperatures drop into the low-60s by Thursday morning. Thursday will feature scattered showers with highs in the upper-70s. There is a potential for some of us to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon. We'll see periods of showers on Friday and then isolated showers on Saturday. Highs both days will be in the low-70s.

Rain chances will increase once again heading into Sunday, where scattered showers will become possible again. Highs will return to the upper-70s. We'll see a chance of scattered showers again on Monday and Tuesday as highs remain in the upper-70s. Even with rain chances each day over the next seven days, flash flooding will not be a major concern due to the fact that not one day over the seven will be an all day wash-out.