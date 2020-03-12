Weather March 12

Happy Thursday! We look to remain dry for your morning commute on our Thursday. Partly cloudy skies will be in store for our Thursday as highs climb into the upper-70s to low-80s. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, but most of us look to remain dry. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers around. For Friday, there will be some more showers around, especially during the morning hours. Highs on Friday will drop back into the low-70s.

We'll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday as highs climb back into the mid-70s after starting the day in the upper-50s. There will be a chance of a stray shower on Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances will increase again heading into Sunday as highs climb into the mid-70s.

Scattered shower chances will be with us Monday through Wednesday as temperatures stay on the mild side of things. Highs will return to the upper-70s during this time frame with morning lows in the low-60s. No one day this week is going to be a wash-out, but you'll need to keep the rain gear handy for the next seven days. If you have any outdoor activities planned, keep an eye to the sky and on the radar and you should be good to go for the most part.