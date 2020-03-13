A bit cooler for Friday with showers possible from time to time

Happy Friday! We look to see some rain showers from time to time throughout our Friday, so keep the rain gear handy, but it won't be an all day wash out. Highs will be in the low-70s. A few showers will be possible early this evening, otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the mid-50s. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will increase again heading into Sunday as highs stay in the mid-70s. Highs will return to the upper-70s by Monday as scattered shower chances continue. We'll see scattered shower and storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday as highs return to the 80 degree mark. A few storms could contain large hail and gusty winds during this time frame.

We'll start to dry things out a bit by Thursday as highs stay in the low-80s. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers. No one day in particular over the next seven is going to be a wash-out, just keep the rain gear close by and be prepared for a few showers from time to time over the next seven days.