Staying warm with daily rain chances this work week

Happy Monday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Monday with highs in the upper-70s. There will be a chance of stray shower throughout the day on Monday, but the good majority of us will stay dry. We'll see a chance of isolated showers and patchy fog overnight tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-50s.

Tuesday will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms with highs staying in the upper-70s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of isolated showers on both days. Highs will be in the low-80s on Wednesday and then into the mid-80s by Thursday.

The best chance of rain this week will be on Friday as we look to see periods of rain and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper-70s. It will be a lot cooler heading into the weekend, with highs on Saturday in the mid-60s, morning lows on Sunday in the upper-40s, and afternoon highs on Sunday in the low-60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers each day.