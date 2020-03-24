Showers and storms to develop late this afternoon

Happy Tuesday! We are off to a mild start on our Tuesday, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon, mainly north of I-20. In this area, an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, with damaging winds and large hail as the threats. Winds today will be from the southwest at 10-20 mph.

A storm is possible early this evening, otherwise isolated showers will be possible through the rest of the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures by this time will be in the low-60s. After any leftover showers move out Wednesday morning, the rest of the day will be dry with highs in the low-80s. Temperatures by Thursday morning will drop into the upper-50s, making it the coolest morning we'll see this week. Thanks to mostly sunny skies on Thursday, high temperatures will climb all the way into the upper-80s by the afternoon. Friday will be a tad bit warmer as highs climb once again into the upper-80s. A few spots hitting 90 degrees cannot be ruled out.

Rain chances will return on Saturday as a cold front moves on through. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms and highs in the mid-80s. We'll be watching Saturday afternoon for the possibility of strong to severe storms, which at this point look to be mainly north of I-20. Keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. A stray shower or two will be possible on Sunday, otherwise temperatures will be a lot cooler with highs in the mid-70s. We'll see a chance of isolated showers on Monday with morning lows in the low-50s and afternoon highs around 70 degrees.