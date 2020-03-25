Dry and warm for the rest of the work week

Happy Wednesday! After a few showers early this morning, we look to see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the upper-70s. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-50s. Patchy fog may develop after midnight tonight, so you may need to leave some extra time to get to your destination Thursday morning. Any fog should lift between 9 and 10 a.m.

Highs will be in the upper-80s on Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and partly cloudy skies, respectively. It is quite possible that one or both of those days we see temperatures at 90 degrees. If we do, it will be the second earliest 90 degree day in Meridian's history. Rain chances will return late in the day on Saturday as a cold front moves across our area. An isolated strong to severe storm may be possible Saturday night/Sunday morning, depending on how organized the storm system will be as it moves through our area. Keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Saturday and then the mid-70s on Sunday.

It will be a lot cooler as we head into the start of next week. Morning lows will return to the mid-50s Monday morning, with afternoon highs on Monday around 70 degrees. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Another disturbance will bring a good chance of rain and storms to our area by Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. The cold front associated with this system will move through Tuesday night, and strong to severe storms may be possible again as the front pushes through. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact threat, if any; so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that.