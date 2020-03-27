Another warm and dry day for Friday, rain returns this weekend

Happy Friday! Another warm, record-breaking day is in store for our Friday as highs climb back into the upper-80s. The previous record high for March 27 in Meridian is 86 degrees and we are likely to break that today. We didn't quite make it to 90 yesterday, but if we do today then that will be the second earliest 90 degree day in Meridian's recorded history. We'll see partly cloudy skies for our Friday. Clouds will increase a bit tonight and a stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight.

Most of the daytime hours on Saturday will be dry, but rain chances will increase heading into the later-afternoon and evening. This activity will be thanks to a weakening cold front that will be moving through our area late-Saturday night/early-Sunday morning. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out in spots north of I-20, with damaging winds as the only threat. The tornado and hail threat will remain to the north of our area. Rain will continue into Sunday morning, but we will be dry for the afternoon hours on Sunday as highs climb into the upper-70s. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few showers developing in the afternoon.

Another cold front will move through on Tuesday, and this will bring another round of rain and storms to our area, especially during the morning hours on Tuesday. The models are finally coming into a better agreement as to how this system will play out, and it looks like a strong to severe storm or two cannot be ruled out with this frontal passage. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact threat. We'll dry out and see mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s, respectively. Morning lows by Thursday will drop into the upper-40s.