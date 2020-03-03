Rain chances end by Thursday afternoon

Happy Tuesday! Rain and storms are pushing through our area this morning. An isolated severe storm is possible, with damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail as the threats. Most of the rain on our Tuesday will be falling during the morning hours, with lingering showers possible heading into the afternoon. It will be quite warm on our Tuesday, with highs expected to climb into the mid-70s.

Another round of heavier rain is likely as we head into our Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms will also be possible with this activity, but we look to remain on the cool-side of the warm front. This means an isolated severe storm is still possible, but there will be no tornado threat as storms will be elevated in nature. Elevated storms can lead to quarter-sized hail, so that will be the main threat on Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s on Wednesday and drop throughout the days. A few showers will continue into our Thursday morning, but we look to start drying out by Thursday afternoon.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be dry, with lots of sunshine in store for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper-50s to low-60s on Friday and Saturday, with morning lows dropping into the mid-30s by Saturday morning. Clouds will increase into our day on Sunday as highs climb into the upper-60s. Rain chances will return on Monday as a disturbance moves on through. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Monday.