We are dry for the weekend!

Happy Friday! We finally have a calm day in store for us today! No severe weather, no flash flood threat, just some good ol' fashioned sunshine. Temperatures will climb to right around 60 degrees this afternoon. We'll see clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid-30s. Some of our typical colder spots may get to the freezing mark right before sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-50s. Clouds will increase a bit heading into Sunday as highs climb into the upper-60s. Most of our Monday will be dry, but showers will become possible late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Periods of rain will be in store for our Tuesday, mainly during the morning hours. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be around 70 and the mid-70s, respectively.

Isolated shower chances will be with us on our Wednesday as highs stay in the mid-70s. Rain chances will increase a little bit heading into our Thursday with highs in the mid-70s once again. For the Monday through Thursday time frame, it is too early to say whether or not there will be severe weather; however, the chances of that look pretty low at this point in time.