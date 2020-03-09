Daily rain chances in store for this week

Happy Monday! We look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Monday with temperatures climbing into the low-60s. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon, but a lot of the day will be dry. Rain chances will increase tonight and into our day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the low-70s.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Wednesday as temperatures continue to warm up. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s. Scattered shower chances will continue into our day on Thursday as highs climb into the upper-70s. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be mainly dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Rain chances will increase a bit once again heading into our Sunday with highs in the upper-70s. Although each day over the next seven will have rain chances, rainfall totals over those many days will likely stay under an inch. As of now, severe weather is also not expected during this time frame.