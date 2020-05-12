Daily storm chances begin Wednesday, no wash-outs expected

Happy Tuesday! It is a bit chilly to begin our Tuesday, but with plenty of sunshine around later today, temperatures will warm up quite nicely this afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be around 80 degrees, which is right around average for this time of year. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-50s. Isolated shower and storm chances will return Wednesday afternoon as highs climb into the mid-80s.

Isolated shower/storm chances will continue into our day on Thursday as morning lows return to the low-60s and highs stay in the mid-80s. Rain chances will increase a bit heading Friday, but an all-day wash-out is not expected. Highs on Friday will once again be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will climb into the upper-80s Saturday through Monday. We'll see a chance of isolated showers and storms on Saturday and then scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. The humidity will also be on the rise throughout this time frame as it begins to feel more and more like summer.