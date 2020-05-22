Heat and humidity continues to build

Happy Friday! It's a very warm start to our Friday with temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies for our day on Friday with highs in the upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop in spots this afternoon, but once again not everyone will see rain. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing mainly during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain, but if you have any outdoor activities planned, be sure to keep an eye to the sky. Sunday will be the drier day of this weekend with only a chance of isolated showers and storms. It will be quite warm though as highs are expected to climb into the low-90s. Highs will also be around 90 for Memorial Day. When factoring in the humidity, heat index values may climb into the mid-90s in spots Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours on Memorial Day. If you have any outdoor activities planned, you probably won't need to cancel them, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to go inside the moment you hear thunder or see lightning. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Tuesday as highs drop back into the upper-80s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs both days will be in the upper-80s.