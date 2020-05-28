Weather May 28

Happy Thursday! There is some patchy dense fog out there this morning, so be sure to leave a little bit of extra time to get to your destination this morning just in case you end up driving through any fog. The fog should lift by 9 a.m. area-wide. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun on our Thursday with highs climbing into the upper-80s. Thanks to daytime heating, we will see a chance of scattered showers and storms. Not everyone is going to see rain today. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon, mainly for areas north of I-20. Damaging winds and large hail will be the threats.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers and storms overnight, with Friday morning lows in the mid-60s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots again Friday morning. Friday will feature scattered storms with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, but most of us will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances will go away entirely by Sunday as morning lows drop back into the low-60s and afternoon temperatures make it into the low-to-mid-80s.

Monday morning will be the coolest morning over the next seven, with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies for our Monday with lower humidity values. The heat and humidity will build on in once again beginning on Tuesday, but we still look to remain dry for that day. Morning lows will return to the mid-60s, with afternoon highs returning to the upper-80s. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible by Wednesday as highs climb into the upper-80s to low-90s.