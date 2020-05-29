Rain chances decrease heading into the weekend

Happy Friday! A cold front is expected to push through our area on our Friday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper-80s. There will be a chance of a lingering shower or two early Friday night, but most of the overnight time frame will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Morning lows by Saturday will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday will feature only a chance of a stray shower as drier air filters in. We'll be drying out entirely by Sunday. Highs on both weekend days will be in the mid-80s. Morning lows by Sunday will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine heading into our Monday as highs return to the upper-80s after starting the day in the upper-50s.

Pop-up showers and storms will return by Tuesday as highs return to the 90s as well. Humidity values will be increasing as well heading into the middle part of the week. Highs will continue to warm through the low-90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours on both days.

