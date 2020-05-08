Rain and storms likely on our Friday

Happy Friday! A wind advisory is in effect for portions of our area. Winds today will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph without the help of storms. There is no wildfire threat today as a cold front will move through and bring rain and storms to our area. An isolated 60 mph wind gust and/or quarter-sized hail cannot be entirely ruled out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today, but the overall threat for a severe storm is low. Winds will start to die down tonight and the showers will exit early this evening.

Morning lows this weekend will be in the upper-30s to low-40s, which is well below average for this time of year. In fact, highs on Saturday will likely only climb into the upper-60s. That's over 10 degrees below average for this time of year! We'll see mostly sunny skies north of I-20 on Saturday, and partly cloudy skies in areas south of I-20. The reason for the extra cloud cover in southern parts of our area is thanks to a low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico. We will not get any rain from this system.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies area-wide. We look to see dry conditions until Thursday of next week, when scattered showers will be possible. Until then, we will see a gradual warming trend. Morning lows will be in the upper-40s to low-50s Monday and Tuesday, the low-to-mid-50s on Wednesday, and then the low-60s on Thursday. High temperatures will return to the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday; before then, highs will still be a bit below average for this time of year.