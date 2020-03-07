Weather service: At least 7 tornadoes hit middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service in Nashville says at least seven tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage.

President Donald Trump speaks Mike Herrick, with Putnam County Rescue Squad, as he tours damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

One of the tornadoes that hit overnight into Tuesday had peak winds of 165 miles per hour and carved a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.

Another tornado hit peak winds of 175 miles per hour and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County.