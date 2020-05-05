Weather takes a cooler turn

Cooler weather will prevail for the rest of this week. Another cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air. It will also bring a bigger round of rain.

THE FIRST COLD FRONT

The first cold front of this week moved through on Tuesday. A few showers accompanied that cold front as it tracked through Mississippi and Alabama, but those showers were scarce.

Temperatures will drop significantly. After highs in the 80s on Tuesday, we will only warm into the mid-to-upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Slight warming on Thursday will be thwarted on Friday as that next cold front arrives.

FRIDAY'S WEATHER MAKER

That next cold front will bring some rain. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, especially since we will be so cool. But rain will grow widespread for several hours on Friday. Far northern areas could see rain begin increasing as early as 7 AM to 10 AM. Most of us will see rain increase from 10 AM through 1 PM. The evening drive will be rainy and slippery with reduced visibility. Then the rain will fade to an end between 7 PM and 10 PM Friday evening. We will average between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

This cooler-than-normal weather will last through the middle of May. That doesn't mean some warmer days won't happen. Longer-range forecast data support a warming trend beginning right around or just after May 15.