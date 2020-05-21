Weather trending warmer with afternoon showers & thunder

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms coupled with building afternoon warmth make for typical summer weather across Mississippi and Alabama. The only problem is summer is still a month away.

MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST

That's how we spend our Memorial Day Weekend. We will be dodging those afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While they won't be for everyone, we are all fair game on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will range from upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL

The coast from Biloxi to Gulf Shores to Pensacola to Destin will be partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend with stray showers possible. Highs along the coast will generally be in the mid-80s. If you're spending the holiday weekend at the beach, remember to practice social distancing. Also be aware that weather conditions are favorable for rip currents, which can be deadly. Remember if you are pulled away from the shore by currents, never try to fight the current. Swim along the beach, crossing the current to get out of it, then swim back toward shore. Also swim near lifeguards and call for help if necessary.

THE FORECAST TREND

As is often the case in the summer, showers and thunderstorms will be around, but that doesn't mean everyone will get rain. When the rain is around, it can fall heavily for brief periods of time, and it can cool you off into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Although we will be cooler near the showers, the humidity will also spike. Away from those showers and thunderstorms, we're revving up the heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday through Thursday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger through this evening. That makes for a tricky evening walk or jog since you can be drenched with very little warning. Showers will end by 10 PM as temperatures drop to the lower 70s. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will average around 67 degrees. Friday starts with those upper 60s and warms to near 80 degrees by noon beneath a partly cloudy sky. Spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon come with highs near 89 degrees. Again, not everyone will get rain, but we are all fair game.