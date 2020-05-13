Water main break disrupts many businesses

Water main problems that started Tuesday also caused major headaches for many businesses around town Wednesday, including Bonita Lakes Mall and Crossroads Shopping Center.

Several restaurants, which were already facing major challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions,had to cope with having no water. We checked in on a couple of downtown eateries.

Mimmo's was able to serve take out meals while Aie's Taste of Thai basically had to shut down for the day.

"There's a lot of people that come in around lunch time over here and COVID-19 put a damper on it," said Aie's employee Justin Allen. "And now this. I know them guys are working hard to put that pipe back together. "

"I was looking forward to opening up and serving inside dining again," said Alexis Robinson of Aie's. "It slows down us making bills on time. I just bought a house so it puts me behind too."

Water was restored around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and the restaurants will be back at full power Thursday.