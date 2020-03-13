Weekend comes with warmth and showers

Spotty showers are still possible this evening. Showers will end overnight, and our weekend will start warm and dry.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers will end before 10 PM, though a lingering shower is possible through around midnight. We will cool through the evening from 70s to mid-60s through 10 PM. Low clouds and patchy fog will develop through morning and break up by 10 AM. Saturday morning will begin with upper 50s and lower 60s. We will warm to near 70 degrees by noon and into the upper 70s throughout the afternoon. A few spots south of I-20 may break 80 degrees again.

THE WEEKEND'S SECOND HALF

A weak cold front approaching from the north will increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Similarly to Thursday's cold front, Sunday's cold front will weaken as it passes, so we are not likely to experience the colder air after the rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us all over next week. They may be fewer on some days, like Monday, and more abundant on other days, like Tuesday and Friday. Still, there's no day when everyone is guaranteed to get rain. Rain will be around, however, and we will all be fair game for the rain.