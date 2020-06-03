Weekend protest planned for Meridian

The city of Meridian is joining countless communities across the nation that are scenes of protest over the death of George Floyd. City leaders confirmed a group has secured a permit to march through downtown and hold a protest on the front lawn at city hall this Saturday.

Organizers N’spire Walker, Emery Sarratt and Jazzmin Moore say the protest will honor the lives of African Americans who died while in police custody and shed additional light on incidents of police brutality, excessive force and racism.

“We all just want to come together in a peaceful way to show that hey we too have a voice,” said Walker. “I have three brothers. I don’t want anything like that to happen to them.”

The protest begins with a march Saturday at one 1:00 starting at Union Station and ending at City Hall. Walker said there will be various speakers, music and other elements to unite the crowd.

“We’re actually getting connects with different people who actually have connected to other cities and go around to make their voice be heard in unity,” said Walker.

City officials say they support the protest.

“We know that we will have protests in the city of Meridian, as long as they are peaceful protests we’re going to do all that we can to be accommodating,” said Mayor of Meridian Percy Bland.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the department will be present on Saturday.

“We’re training our officers and making sure they’re aware of individual rights. We condone peaceful protests right now,” said Coleman.

The protest is scheduled to end at 3 pm. Organizers encourage everyone who plans to attend to wear face masks and bring uplifting signs.