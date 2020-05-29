Warm sunshine for the weekend

We have made it to the weekend, and the weekend will be mainly dry and seasonably warm.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade through 10 PM as our temperatures take the evening drop to the low-to-mid 70s. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny along and north of I-20 with more clouds and a small chance for a few stray showers south of I-20. High temperatures will be near 86 degrees.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will warm quickly beneath the afternoon sun into the mid-80s. Humidity will be lower on Sunday, which will help to make the air feel more comfortable.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be similar to Sunday. Humidity and warmth will begin building again on Tuesday, and the chance for rain will begin increasing.