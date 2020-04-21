Weight restriction modified on Old U.S. Highway 80 in Newton County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has modified a weight restriction on a bridge located on Old U.S. Highway 80 in Newton County.

Following an inspection by district bridge inspectors to document the removal of asphalt from the bridge deck that was recently included in a paving contract, the bridge was analyzed to determine the safe load carrying capacity. Some live load structural capacity has been restored as a result of milling and the removal of the asphalt overlay.

The posted weight restriction on Bridge No. 106.2 at on Old US 80 over Potterchitto Creek, approximately 6.1 miles east of Interstate 20, has been modified to 29 Tons H Truck and 40 Tons HS Short Truck.

“This modified load restriction will keep the bridge safe and passable,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “It also further demonstrates the importance of having experienced inspectors and engineers keeping Mississippi roadways and bridges safe.”

Signs are in place to alert drivers of the load restriction.