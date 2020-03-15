Wesley House new program "Feed the Children"

In response to the coronavirus, the Wesley House is changing some aspects of its operation to help accommodate the needs of the community through their Christian Relief programs.

The Wesley House is beginning a new program, Feed the Children, To help supply food to families with children, specifically those who need assistance with food while the public schools are closed. The Wesley House will offer a drive-by program where adults can present identification and receive a food bag for children in their care. The event will take place in front of the Wesley House at 1520 Eight Ave. in Meridian on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-4 pm.

"The Wesley House Community Center is a national mission of the United Methodist woman. Part of their focus in ministry is women and children. We take very seriously about children and their welfare in our community. Being able to respond at a time for families with children who may be in need. We want to be able to do that," says Wesley House executive director Rev. David G. Schultz.

This program will be offered as long as the public schools are closed.