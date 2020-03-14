Wesley House stepping up to feed children

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Wesley House is changing some aspects of its operation to help accommodate the needs of the community through its Christian Relief programs.

The Wesley House is beginning a new program, Feed the Children, To help supply food to families with children, specifically those who need assistance with food while the public schools are closed.

The Wesley House will offer a drive by program where adults can present identification and receive a food bag for children in their care. Quantities may be limited and food products will be distributed based on availability.

Drive Up Distribution for Feed the Children will be in front of the Wesley House at 1520 8th Avenue in Meridian on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This program will be offered as long as the public schools are closed.

The Wesley House will also distribute its regular Family Food Bags on a Drive Thru basis. These will be available from 9 a.m. to noon daily and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The clothes closet at the Wesley House will be closed for at least the next two weeks, until March 30, and will reopen to the public when it is safe to do so.

Other forms of assistance will be handled on a case by case basis via fax and email. Please contact the Christian Relief Office at 601-485-4736 for this help.

Donations to help our community may be sent to the Wesley House, P.O. Box 1207, Meridian, MS 39301.