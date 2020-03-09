West Alabama businesses wanting to hire

West Alabama Works will host a hiring and outreach event Thursday in Demopolis at the Christian Chapel Family Life Center.

Employers attending include the Demopolis Police Department, Foster Farms, The Westervelt Company, Wallace Community College Selma, Prystup and Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

“We want to help those looking for jobs in the Black Belt. It is possible to live and work in strong communities like Demopolis. You don’t have to commute an hour for a great job,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West Alabama Works executive director, Donny Jones.

The event is a community partnership among West Alabama Works, the City of Demopolis and the Demopolis Career Center.

“Mayor Laney has been instrumental through his support of this event and our efforts at the Black Belt Workforce Center. We will truly make the Black Belt stronger through the power of partnerships,” said West Alabama Works’ Black Belt Workforce Center Coordinator Tammi Holley.

Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual, as they should treat the event like an interview. This is a come and go event.

To learn more about the Black Belt Workforce Center, visit its website by clicking the attached link.

