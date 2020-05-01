West Lauderdale teachers deliver yard signs to graduating seniors

West Lauderdale High School staff delivered yard signs to graduating seniors Friday morning.

The teachers lined up their cars and traveled around dropping off signs to every senior in the graduating class. West Lauderdale High School principal Shane Rodgers says this is a great way for teachers to celebrate the seniors after their school year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re trying to do everything we can for this group of seniors this year. They’ve had a rough draw this year with not having the last nine weeks of school, so we’re doing everything we can to let them know that we’re still honoring them and that we’re proud of them,” says Shane Rodgers, the principal at West Lauderdale High School.

Rodgers says about 25 West Lauderdale staff members volunteered to drop the signs off Friday.

